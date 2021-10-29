Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakola is still a few weeks away from being fit.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has provided an update on his situation in his pre-Harrogate Town press conference, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Jaakola, 34, has been struggling with an achilles problem and isn’t close to returning between the sticks just yet.

He has made just two appearances so far this season.

‘Bit of time to go with that’…

Barton has said: “Anssi is still three, four weeks away from being back on the grass so he’s got a bit of time to go with that.”

Who will step in tomorrow?

James Belshaw could play against his former club Harrogate tomorrow.

He spent four years with the Yorkshire club before his move to the Memorial Ground and made 183 appearances for them in all competitions, helping them rise from the National League North to the Football League.

Jaakola’s situation

He is in his third season with Bristol Rovers but is out of contract at the end of this campaign.

The Finland international has been missed by the Pirates so far this term as they have struggled to get to grips with life back in League Two.

Prior to his move to the Gas, he spent three years on the books at Reading but was mainly used as the Royals’ back-up.