Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed the club are holding talks with Everton over Lewis Gibson’s injury situation after he was ruled out for an extended spell.

Gibson, 21, linked up with Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window to bolster Darren Moore’s defensive ranks.

However, injury has limited him to just one appearance in a Wednesday shirt. He made his first and only outing for the club against Bolton Wanderers earlier this month, only for a muscle injury to force him off at half-time.

Since then, it has emerged that Gibson is set for a “considerable” period out.

Now, Wednesday boss Moore has moved to shed light on the young defender’s situation at Hillsborough.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield Wednesday manager didn’t elaborate a whole lot on the situation, but revealed talks are taking place with Everton over how to manage Gibson’s situation best.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Right now, it would not be right for me to give out certain information because we are still having the talks.

“What I would say is he is going to be out for a little bit of time now.

“We will have a chat with Lewis and we are talking with Everton now in terms of where he is at and how best to deal with that situation. As and when we give clarity and are clear on the situation, then we will be able to give you that.”

Wednesday’s centre-back options

With Gibson to remain on the sidelines, it awaits to be seen who emerges as Moore’s go-to options over the course of the coming months.

A back three of Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley has been used in recent weeks, while Sam Hutchinson is another option at the heart of defence.

However, Hutchinson seems set for a little longer on the sidelines yet, so Moore will be hoping no new blows emerge with centre-back options somewhat limited due to injury