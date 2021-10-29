Charlton Athletic are hoping to have Harry Arter back this weekend.

Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson says the midfielder is back training with the group.

Arter, 31, missed last weekend’s win at Sunderland with a hamstring problem.

He was substituted off in the defeat at Lincoln City a couple of weeks ago and also sat out of Nigel Adkins’ last game against Accrington Stanley last week.

Useful player

Arter moved to Charlton in the last transfer window on loan from Nottingham Forest.

He has since made four appearances for the League One side and hasn’t quite been able to make much of an impact yet.

However, Jackson will be looking to get the best out of the Republic of Ireland international now.

Will he be fit?

Arter has been training over recent days so he has a chance of being in the squad for the Doncaster Rovers game tomorrow.

The Addicks may not opt to rush him straight into the side though to avoid aggravating his hamstring even more so a place on the bench might be more plausible.

Big game

Doncaster make the trip down to London just a single place below Charlton in the table so it is a big game at the bottom end of the third tier.

Jackson inspired the Addicks to their impressive win at Sunderland last time out and is hunting back-to-back wins.