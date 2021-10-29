Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted he is “disappointed” to see Elliott Dickman depart, but understands his switch to rivals Newcastle United.

Dickman, who has spent the last 26 years with Sunderland as a player and then a coach, departed the club earlier this week.

The 43-year-old has swapped red and white for black and white, joining rivals Newcastle United as their new U23s boss.

The move has raised eyebrows among both sets of supporters and has left Sunderland manager Lee Johnson somewhat disappointed.

Speaking on Dickman’s departure, Johnson spoke of the U23s coach highly, admitting that he understands why he has suitors from elsewhere. However, he went on to add that his move to bitter rivals Newcastle is a “bitter pill to swallow”.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, the Black Cats boss said:

“On a personal level, I’m disappointed. I’ve really enjoyed working with Elliott. He’s a really good guy, and he’s been part of the furniture here for 26 years.

“He’s passionate about developing players, so I can understand that he’s got suitors.

“He’s obviously made the decision he feels is right for his family, and was probably across a number of reasonings.

“We’re disappointed in one sense because it’s the local rivals. Had it been Man United who took him, it might not have been such a bitter pill to swallow.

“But at the same time, we’re really grateful for his efforts and hard work and wish him all the best in the future. He’ll always be welcome back.”

Looking to the future

With Dickman’s long-term affiliation with Sunderland now over, it will be interesting to see who replaces him as U23s boss.

The new Newcastle U23s manager had spent the last four-and-a-half years in his role as manager of the Black Cats’ U23s, taking charge of over 100 games in the position.

It awaits to be seen if the League One side make an internal appointment, handing the role to someone who is already at the club, or if they look to bring in a new boss from elsewhere to help develop and coach the next generation of Sunderland talents.