Stoke City’s Joe Allen is fit to play against Cardiff City this weekend.

Stoke City have their midfielder back in contention to play tomorrow, as per their official club website.

Allen, 31, sat out of the Carabao Cup game against Brentford on Wednesday after suffering a nasty gash against Millwall last weekend.

The Wales international is now fine according to his manager, Michael O’Neill.

‘He will be available’…

The Stoke boss has said: “Joe is fine. He has trained for the last two days and he will be available to face Cardiff which is great news.”

Allen has been a regular for the Potters so far this season and having him back is a boost ahead of their clash against the manager-less Bluebirds.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions and has played his part in Stoke’s solid start to the season.

Since moving to the Bet365 Stadium in 2016, the former Swansea City and Liverpool man has played 188 times for the Staffordshire club.

Other team news

Sam Clucas is a doubt for tomorrow with his quad injury and will be assessed.

Alfie Doughty has also joined Nick Powell and Morgan Fox in the treatment room with a hip injury.

Important game

Stoke will see Cardiff as a side who are there for the taking.

The Welsh outfit have slumped down the league table over recent weeks and have recently sacked Mick McCarthy.

Michael O’Neill’s side could rise into the Play-Offs with a win tomorrow if other results go their way.