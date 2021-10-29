Bradford City will be without Liam Ridehalgh, Lee Angol and Abo Eisa again this weekend, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City are back in action tomorrow against table toppers Forest Green Rovers but have a few absentees still.

The Bantams welcome the in-form Rovers to Valley Parade on the back of their impressive 3-1 away win at Swindon Town last time out.

They have risen up to 11th in the table and are three points off the Play-Offs.

Ridehalgh

The defender has missed the last two games with an injured quad and is poised to sit out for a third match now.

Ridehalgh, 30, has been an important player so far this season since his summer switch from Tranmere Rovers.

He has injected some useful experience into the Bradford’s backline this term but they have having to make do without him at the moment.

Read: Bradford City plan to make signings in January

Angol and Eisa

Adams is waiting for the green light to get the attacking duo back in with the group.

He has said: “They are just waiting to get the all-clear. I should find that out later today or tomorrow when the return to training is.”

Getting those two back fit will be a boost for the Yorkshire club heading into the winter period.



Cooke

On a more positive not for the Bantams, Callum Cooke has returned to training after recovering from his bruised foot.

They are weighing up whether or not to involve him in the squad for tomorrow.