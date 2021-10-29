Nottingham Forest have been praised by QPR boss Mark Warburton, who highlighted Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Lewis Grabban as key players ahead of Friday night’s clash.

Friday night sees QPR host Nottingham Forest at the Kiyan Prince Foundation, where both sides will be looking to return to winning ways.

The hosts fell to a 2-1 loss against Peterborough United last weekend before a controversial defeat to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

As for Forest, they come into the game off the back of a 4-0 loss to Fulham, bringing an end to their strong run of form.

Ahead of the tie, QPR boss Mark Warburton was full of praise for Steve Cooper’s side.

As quoted by QPR’s official club website, the Rs boss picked out Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Lewis Grabban as key players, insisting his players must be up for the challenge if they want to take all three points from the tie.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Friday will be a very good test, they (Forest) have a very good squad.

“You look at the backline, the midfield, with the likes of Colback and Yates, of course Grabban upfront is very strong.

“The options they have from the bench as well, they are a very talented team, they have a huge amount of pace, Steve [Cooper] has come in, had a good run of games and done well, so we must meet a challenge.”

An intriguing tie awaits

It looks as though it will be an interesting tie between the two sides, so it awaits to be seen how it pans out.

Nottingham Forest’s ambitions of a play-off push have been revived by Cooper. They still sit in 15th but are only four points away from the top-six, so another strong run would propel them into contention for the play-off spots.

As for QPR, their mixed but encouraging start to the season leaves them sat in 7th place, tied on 21 points with six other sides, including 5th and 6th placed Luton Town and Middlesbrough.