West Brom will be without midfielder Alex Mowatt again for their clash with Fulham, though captain Jake Livermore looks set to return.

Val Ismael just held his pre-Fulham presser. A few stories to follow, but Alex Mowatt is still out. Seems likely Jake Livermore will start. But the boss was delighted with both Snodgrass and Molumby against Bristol City, going to be interesting to see who gets the nod… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) October 29, 2021

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael provided an update on the pair ahead of West Brom’s clash with Fulham.

After picking up a knock in the loss to Stoke City, Alex Mowatt managed 62 minutes before coming off against Birmingham City and hasn’t featured since.

Club captain Jake Livermore has also been sidelined recently, missing the 3-0 win over Bristol City through injury.

Now, Ismael has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Mowatt is set to miss this weekend’s tie with Marco Silva’s Cottagers as well.

However, it wasn’t all bad news on the midfield front. As per Joseph Masi, Jake Livermore is set to make a return to the starting XI, meaning one of Jayson Molumbuy and Robert Snodgrass will likely drop to the bench.

Ismael was left impressed by the pair after the victory over Bristol City, so it will be interesting to see who retains their spot if Livermore makes his return.

An intriguing tie awaits

West Brom and Fulham are among the favourites to secure automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

As it stands, Silva’s side sit just one place and one point ahead of the Baggies, occupying second and third respectively. While the result won’t have massive implications just yet, it could be a crucial game come the end of the season, with both sides looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The winner will either remain or jump into the automatic spots, so it awaits to be seen how the tie pans out.