Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has been backed to succeed by Blackpool manager Neil Critchley despite his struggles at Bramall Lane.

Since linking up with Sheffield United, Brewster has struggled for form and goals, leaving him somewhat out of favour under Slavisa Jokanovic.

The former Liverpool talent’s last Championship outing came in September’s 3-1 win over Hull City, while his only goal in 38 outings for the Blades came in a Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United earlier this campaign.

However, despite his struggles, Brewster has been backed by Neil Critchley to turn it around and show everyone just how good he can be.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley moved to heap praise on Brewster.

The Blackpool manager backed the young striker to come good, praising him for his abilities as a “natural goalscorer” before adding that he looks forward to having a catch-up.

He went on to say: “I just think he’s going through a period of his career many young players go through, where not everyone takes the elevator to the top easily.

“Sometimes you have to take the stairs.

“It might be a little bit up and down and there’s very, very few players, like a Trent Alexander-Arnold, where they break into the team and stay there. A lot of young players now have to find a different pathway, they have to go out on loan and it might take them a little bit longer.