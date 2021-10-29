Blackpool boss Neil Critchley backing Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster for success
Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has been backed to succeed by Blackpool manager Neil Critchley despite his struggles at Bramall Lane.
Since linking up with Sheffield United, Brewster has struggled for form and goals, leaving him somewhat out of favour under Slavisa Jokanovic.
The former Liverpool talent’s last Championship outing came in September’s 3-1 win over Hull City, while his only goal in 38 outings for the Blades came in a Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United earlier this campaign.
However, despite his struggles, Brewster has been backed by Neil Critchley to turn it around and show everyone just how good he can be.
As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley moved to heap praise on Brewster.
The Blackpool manager backed the young striker to come good, praising him for his abilities as a “natural goalscorer” before adding that he looks forward to having a catch-up.
He went on to say: “I just think he’s going through a period of his career many young players go through, where not everyone takes the elevator to the top easily.
“Sometimes you have to take the stairs.
“It might be a little bit up and down and there’s very, very few players, like a Trent Alexander-Arnold, where they break into the team and stay there. A lot of young players now have to find a different pathway, they have to go out on loan and it might take them a little bit longer.
“There’s no doubting Rhian’s qualities, both as a player and a person.
“I fully expect him at some point to show the quality he’s got, I just hope it’s not on Saturday.”
The chance to turn it around
Speculation emerged earlier this month regarding a potential loan move away from Bramall Lane for Brewster. However, Jokanovic quickly dismissed the chances of that, so it seems as though the young striker will be given the opportunity to impress and break into the starting XI.
Critchley isn’t the only coach to back Brewster to come good, with England U21s boss Lee Carlsey also backing the forward for success.
His performances in Liverpool’s youth set-up and while on loan with Swansea City have shown Brewster can be a deadly Championship forward on his day, but it awaits to be seen if he can display that for Sheffield United.