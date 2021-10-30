Portsmouth welcome Bolton Wanderers to Fratton Park this Saturday in the latest round of League One fixtures.

The Blues are looking to put a run of one win in thirteen games behind them that has seen them plummet down the third tier table

A 2-2 draw at Accrington Stanley last week stopped the rot of back-to-back defeats with four goals conceded apiece, but Danny Cowley knows that three points are vital for his side to appease a fan base growing restless, with their club currently sat 16th.

Team news

Fringe assets Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison are nearing returns to the fore – but look likely to miss out this weekend. Other than that, the treatment room still remains a long term home for Clark Robertson and Jayden Reid.

Predicted XI

GK – Gavin Bazunu

RB – Mahlon Romeo

CB – Sean Raggett

CB – Connor Ogilvie

LB – Lee Brown

CM – Joe Morrell

CM – Shaun Williams

RW – Reeco Hackett

AM – Marcus Harness

LW – Ronan Curtis

ST – John Marquis

This was the side that faced Accrington Stanley, and while they took only a draw from a game they controlled, the positive lies in the fact they controlled the game. The work ethic has been rightly questioned in the wake of heavy defeats at hands of Rotherham United and Ipswich Town, but a more spirited showing took place at the Wham Stadium, yielding a late equaliser when all seemed lost.

Reeco Hackett has bounced between the first-team and the bench on a regular basis this season, however he may have cemented himself for tomorrow following his best Pompey performance to date by a long distance last week. Joe Morrell was a standout performer, while Connor Ogilvie looks to lock in the other centre-back role alongside the consistent Sean Raggett.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.