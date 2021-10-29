Sheffield Wednesday man Jaden Brown has said his time with Huddersfield Town was a “massing learning curve”.

Brown, 22, spent two-and-a-half years with Huddersfield Town before his free transfer move to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

The left-sided ace joined the Terriers back in January 2019, playing 31 times for the club’s first-team before leaving at the end of his contract at the end of last season.

Now, Brown has opened up on his time with Huddersfield as he settles into life at Hillsborough.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Brown admitted that his time at the John Smith’s Stadium was a “massive learning curve”, though added it was a “blessing” as he uses his experiences of life with Huddersfield to help him at Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It was a massive learning curve for me. I played in the Championship quite young. I have tried to bring that experience to my game today.

“I had bad games at Huddersfield. There was a game where I get sent off (Derby away) and now when I am on a yellow card I know now not to be as aggressive or not to do anything silly.

“I see it as a blessing being there and the experience there I am trying to bring into my game today.

“That’s last season, that’s nothing I care about anymore,” Brown added when asked about his lack of game time in his final season with the Terriers.

“I am here at Sheffield Wednesday and that’s what I am concentrating on.”

Up next for Brown and co

With Brown fully focused on matters at Hillsborough, he will be looking to maintain his spot in the starting XI against Cheltenham Town this weekend.

He has been in and out of Darren Moore’s side somewhat, making eight League One appearances so far. He was picked on the left-hand side last time out, so it will be interesting to see if he keeps his place.

After three consecutive draws, the Owls will be determined to get three points on the board against Michael Duff’s side.