Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has revealed defender Dion Conroy “should be fine” to feature against Oldham Athletic this weekend.

Conroy, 25, has missed Swindon Town’s last two games against Sutton United and Bradford City due to injury.

He had played every single minute of League Two football prior to his recent absence, chipping in with one assist and helping keep five clean sheets in 12 league outings.

Now, Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has provided an update on the centre-back’s fitness.

In what Garner described as a “really strong week” after the loss to Bradford, Conroy has been working his way back to full fitness and “should be fine”.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels, here’s what Garner had to say:

“It has been a very positive week. We’re really pleased with how the players came back in right at the start of the week and we’ve had a really strong week.

“We’re really pleased with it.

“Dion should be fine.

“We’re just assessing one or two this morning but I’m hoping they’re both available, then we’re in good shape and there will be some tough decisions to be made with not only the starting XI, but the bench as well.”

Hunting a return to winning ways

With Garner and co determined to bounce back from last weekend’s loss, it will be interesting to see if Conroy returns to the starting XI against Oldham.

The Robins sit 7th in a tightly-packed League Two table. A victory could see them rise back into the automatic promotion spots, while the failure to secure all three points could knock them out of the play-off places.

As for Oldham, they sit in a lowly 21st after a shaky start to the campaign. A ninth loss of the season could put them into the bottom two, but a win could see them rise as high as 18th.