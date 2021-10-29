Swansea City boss Russell Martin has told striker Michael Obafemi to be “patient” in his bid to break into the starting XI.

Obafemi has started just once since joining Swansea City in the summer, with an injury keeping him out for a month.

However, on his return to action against Birmingham City, the 21-year-old found the back of the net for the first time in Swansea colours.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United, Swans boss Russell Martin has spoken about Obafemi’s prospects of coming into the starting XI.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Martin said Obafemi will need to be “a little bit patient” in his bid to come into the starting XI given Joel Piroe’s strong start to life at the Swansea.com Stadium.

He called on the forward to keep working his way back to full fitness, saying:

“He played 90 minutes against Luton and got injured.

“He has only trained one full week, or maybe two, since then.

“You also have to respect the guy in front of him (Piroe) who’s done brilliantly for the team. He’s selfless, puts the team first, understands his role in the team and does it with real discipline. He’s been excellent, so Michael has to be a little bit patient.

“They’re there to help each other. Joel was tired (against Birmingham), Michael came on and did really well.

“Now he has to maintain his standards, not only on a Saturday afternoon but during the week and to get fitter, and then I’m sure he’ll find himself with more time on the pitch”.

Up next for Obafemi and co

Obafemi and Swansea City host Peterborough United this weekend, with Darren Ferguson’s side riding some a wave of momentum as they head to South Wales.

The Posh secured back-to-back wins last week, defeating Hull City and QPR. The victories saw them rise out of the bottom three and up to 20th, so they will be determined to pick up another result as they bid to maintain their Championship status after a long-awaited return.

It will be interesting to see how the tie pans out, with Swansea determined to bounce back from their loss to Lee Bowyer’s Blues.