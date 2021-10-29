West Brom have confirmed the temporary departure of Saul Shotton, who links up with Telford United of the National League North.

Shotton, 20, has found most of his game time this season with West Brom’s U23s side.

Now, in a bid to give him more first-team experience, the Baggies have loaned him out to National League North side Telford United.

Non-league clubs are allowed to do transfer business outside of the transfer window, giving EFL clubs the chance to offload some of their young talents on temporary deals to give them more senior game time.

It will be hoped that Shotton can get just that, as he looks to add to his 24 first-team appearances.

The young centre-back played six times for Bury’s senior side before leaving in 2019. Since linking up with West Brom, Shotton has featured for the first-team twice, with his most recent outing coming in the Baggies’ Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal.

Not only that, but he also played 16 times during a loan spell with Woking during the 2020/21 campaign.

Shotton’s U23s experience

The Stoke-on-Trent-born talent has found most of his game time with Deon Burton’s U23s side.

Since joining the club a little over two years ago, Shotton has notched up 25 appearances for West Brom’s U23s. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and one assist, also captaining the young Baggies on a couple of occasions.

Now, Shotton will be looking to impress away from the Hawthorns as he bids to continue his development with Telford.