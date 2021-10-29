Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has had his say on Nigel Adkins’ departure.

Charlton Athletic’s stand-in manager says he felt disappointed that the former Southampton and Hull City boss lost his job.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard brought all the players and staff in together to break the news of Adkins’ sacking last Thursday.

Jackson has been placed in interim charge and won his first game at the helm away at Sunderland last weekend.

‘He’s a good man’…

He has opened up on Adkins’ exit and has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I’ve been in football long enough and so has Nigel Adkins to know that we are in a result business and when results don’t come it’s normally the manager that ends up being the fall guy. It would not have been a shock to Nigel.

“I felt disappointment for him. He’s a good man and I have a lot of respect for him.

“It is a strange one though – you know you are not completely blameless yourself in what has gone on so far this season. But it’s still the manager that is sacrificed.”

Adkins’ tenure

Sandgaard chose the 56-year-old as the man to replace Lee Bowyer in March and he nearly guided the Addicks into the Play-Offs last term.

However, this season turned into a nightmare and the club remain in the relegation zone in League One.

Adkins had an overall win percentage of 34.6%.

What now?

Jackson boosted his chances of landing the full-time role with the victory at Sunderland and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins against Doncaster Rovers at home tomorrow.