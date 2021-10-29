Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett has praised the work Dave Challinor is doing at Hartlepool United.

Leyton Orient lock horns with the Pools tomorrow as they look to turn their recent streak of draws into wins.

The O’s have drawn their last four games in the league and have slipped down to 10th in the league table.

They are now three points off the Play-Offs and will be eager to close the gap this weekend.

‘Excellent’…

Jackett has delivered his verdict on Hartlepool United, as per Orient’s official YouTube channel:

“They’ve started excellently. The momentum of the club coming out the National League is there. Dave Challinor has done an excellent job.”

He added: “They’ll be chasing the same goal as ourselves which is to get into League One by the end of the season and with the points total they’ve got so far I’m sure they’ll be looking to build on that.”

Away day blues

Hartlepool’s home form has been top notch this season and is a key reason why they have started the campaign so well.

Challinor’s men are currently 8th in the table and are only outside the top seven on goal difference.

However, they would be much higher if their performances on the road matches that of their ones on home soil.

They will take confidence from the fact they won their last away game 3-1 at Bradford City and will be hoping they can carry on their momentum in London tomorrow.

The Pools have a break from league action after their clash against Orient and are in FA Cup action next weekend against Wycombe Wanderers.