Barrow striker Dimitri Sea has suffered another injury setback.

The attacker is back in the treatment room with a recurrence of his hamstring problem, as detailed on the club’s official website.

Sea, 20, has been struggling with his injury over the past month or so.

He remains unavailable for Mark Cooper’s side as they prepare to face Rochdale tomorrow.

Read: Barrow loan man from last season signs for new club on a free transfer

So far this season

Sea has made seven appearances so far this season for the Bluebirds and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

They are currently sat in 13th place and are five points off the Play-Offs.

Career to date



The Paris-born man started out in his native France with AC Boulogne-Billancourt.

He then moved to England in 2017 and signed for Aston Villa.

The youngster was released by the Premier League side after three years and was subsequently snapped up by Barrow last August.

He played 10 times for the North West club last season to play his part in their survival in League Two.

Read: Released Barrow forward signs for Aldershot Town

Other team news

Barrow hope to have striker Offrande Zanzala back for tomorrow after he missed last week against Walsall through illness.

Jamie Devitt, Matt Platt, Mike Jones and Tom Beadling are all said to be making good progress, whilst Luke James and Connor Brown have returned to the fold.

Defender Kgosi Ntlhe remains sidelined with a knee injury.