Birmingham City loanee Ryan Stirk is set to resume training with Mansfield Town next week.

The youngster has been out of action with ankle ligament damage over recent weeks.

Stirk, 21, returned to his parent club for the initial stages of his recovery.

However, Mansfield hope to have him back training after this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

When did it happen?

Stirk suffered the injury against Rochdale in September and hasn’t featured since.

Loan so far

Birmingham gave him the green light to leave on loan during the last transfer window to get some experience under his belt.

Mansfield swooped to sign him at the end of July on a season-long loan deal.

He has since made six appearances in all competitions for Nigel Clough’s side.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Stags and they have been unfortunate with injuries.

Getting Stirk back out there soon will boost their chances of rising back up the league table.

Career to date

The Wales youth international has risen up through the academy of Birmingham and has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years.

He was handed his first-team debut in a Championship fixture against Cardiff City earlier this year.

Stirk has since made a further four more appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

What next?

Mansfield are back in action tomorrow against Tranmere Rovers and hope to see their Blues’ loanee link up with them next week.