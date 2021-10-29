Wigan Athletic man Thelo Aasgaard got more minutes under his belt for the Under-23s last night.

Wigan Athletic played him for their development squad against Mansfield Town, as per their official club website.

Aasgaard, 19, suffered a knee injury at the end of September in a game against Charlton Athletic.

He is now stepping up his recovery as he looks to get back to full fitness.

Victory

The youngster played an hour yesterday as Wigan Under-23s won 3-0.

Sam Tickle, James Carragher and Luke Robinson also got some game time.

Bright future

Aasgaard has already played 39 first-team appearances for Wigan so far in his career and is being tipped for a bright future at the club.

He played a key role in their survival in League One last term under Leam Richardson.

Other spells

The former Norway youth international was born in Liverpool and linked up with Wigan in 2016.

He has since progressed into the senior set-up and made his breakthrough last season.

What now?

Wigan won’t want to rush him back into the senior side but the fact he is getting game time with the Under-23s suggests he isn’t too far away from returning now.

Aasgaard could still play a key role for the Latics this season despite having more competition for a starting place in this campaign.