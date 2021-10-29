Sunderland are handily placed in Sky Bet League One ahead of Saturday’s game at Rotherham United. They sit 4th in the table, two points shy of the automatic promotion places.

Sunderland fans will be hoping that the Black Cats begin to build consistency – the Wearsiders have four wins and two losses in their last six games.

Saturday’s game against the Millers will not be a stroll in the park for Lee Johnson’s men with Rotherham a place below them. The South Yorkshire side are also unbeaten over their last six games – a total that is made up of four wins and two draws.

What will make it a more difficult task for Sunderland is news on the injury front. Local reporter, James Hunter, relays this news via his personal Twitter account:

Lee Johnson on Denver Hume: #safc are waiting for results on a scan on his ankle. Doesn't look good for the weekend. Hopefully he won't be out long — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) October 29, 2021

LJ: Nathan Broadhead's recovery taking longer than expected.

Won't be involved tomorrow, but may be next weekend. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) October 29, 2021

Hume and Broadhead out – Thoughts?

23-year-old left-back Hume is a home-grown product for the Black Cats, coming up through the youth system at Sunderland.

Since breaking through into the first team at the Stadium of Light, Hume has made 80 appearances, scoring three goals and adding ten assists.

After not featuring for the first dozen games of this season, Hume made the last three matchday squads – a 25-minute appearance against Crewe marking his season debut.

23-year-old striker Broadhead is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton. The Wales Under-21 international is highly thought of at the Merseyside outfit, having come up through their youth ranks.

He’s made four League One appearances for Sunderland this season, racking up 145 minutes on the pitch. He’s also appeared twice in the Carabao Cup where he scored in the 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Whilst it isn’t the end of the world having to miss Hume and Broadhead, it will present Sunderland boss Lee Johnson with selection headaches ahead of the Rotherham game.

Both players are highly thought of and have shown flashes of this regard already this season. With both players unavailable this weekend, Johnson will be forced into alternative thinking.