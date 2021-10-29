Sutton United have loaned Adam Lovatt back out to Tonbridge Angels.

Sutton United have given the green light for the midfielder to depart again, as per a report by Kent Online.

Lovatt, 22, had a spell with the National League South side earlier this season and has now returned to Kent after briefly going back to his parent club.

He has made four appearances for Steve McKimm’s men already this term and will be looking to get more game time under his belt now.

‘Easy one’…

McKimm has said: “Adam Lovatt coming back makes us stronger as well. It was an easy one to get done. He needs games again. We’d have continued with the loan if we hadn’t had the enforced break of three weeks.”

Career to date

Lovatt started his career with spells at Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United before Sutton swooped to sign him in November 2020.

He has since mainly been used as a squad player for the U’s as they gained promotion to the Football League for the first time last season.

The midfielder still has another year left on his contract with Matt Gray’s side.

Temporary home

Tonbridge are currently 14th in the league table having won three out of their opening eight games of the season.

They are the home to a few former Football League players such as Craig Braham-Barrett, Doug Loft, Tommy Wood and Tom Beere.