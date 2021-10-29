Charlton Athletic’s summer recruit Sam Lavelle is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Charlton Athletic will be without the defender ‘long-term’ as he recovers from a groin injury, as announced on their official club website yesterday.

He has sent the following message to their fans on Twitter (see tweet below).

Thanks for all the kind messages. Barely missed a game for a few years now so the next few months will be tough. But looking forward to smashing the rehab and getting back ASAP. Buzzing to watch the boys do the business as well, starting Saturday💪🏽👊🏼 https://t.co/mlp74s73kI — Sam Lavelle (@Samlavelle5) October 28, 2021

The centre-back admits the next few months will be tough for him but he is looking forward to seeing his teammates in action.

Read: Charlton Athletic man Forster-Caskey sends message to fans

Big blow

It is a blow for Lavelle this injury so early in his Charlton career.

He made the move to the London club late in the last transfer window from fellow League One side Morecambe.

The former Blackburn Rovers youngster helped the Shrimps gain promotion from League Two against the odds last season.

Lavelle has started life with the Addicks well and has been a regular since his summer switch. He has also chipped in with a couple of goals from defence already.

Read: Don Goodman backs Johnnie Jackson to land the Charlton Athletic job

What now?

He will now be focused on recovering from his injury and appears likely he has played his last game in 2021.

Charlton brought Jason Pearce on for him against Sunderland last week and the experienced defender could now slot in to cover for Lavelle.

Next up for the Addicks is a home fixture against Doncaster Rovers who make the trip down south just a single place below them in the league table.