Steve Cooper has had a great start to life as Nottingham Forest boss, having taken over from Chris Hughton earlier in the campaign.

Since joining Nottingham Forest on the 21st September following the sacking of previous manager Hughton, the former Swansea City boss had lead his team to five games unbeaten – four wins and one draw.

However, the impressive streak came to an end as the Reds were hit by four-goals-to-nil at home to Marco Silva’s high-flying Fulham last Sunday afternoon.

Despite the disappointing collapse, Forest still find themselves in a very good position compared to what they did with Hughton in charge, moving up from the relegation zone to 15th-place in the Championship table since the appointment of Steve Cooper.

Competition for places will be very high, an example of this is back-up goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

In the summer, the US international joined the Reds from Belgian giants Club Brugge to provide cover but also competition for Forest’s number one goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Horvath has only made one league appearance for the Reds, where he miss-controlled a back-pass and cost his side a goal as they lost 2-0 at home to Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Since arriving, it’s clear that Cooper’s preferred goalkeeper to have between the sticks is Samba, but, he reiterated that Horvath is eager to get back into the side, and the Forest boss isn’t against that.

“We got three goalkeepers who have played, and can play, first-team football,” Cooper told NottinghamshireLive.

“Brice has the shirt at the moment, but Ethan hasn’t come here to sit around for too long. That’s good, that’s what we want.”

Thoughts?

Horvath certainly has the quality to compete for the number one spot, especially with the experience he holds of playing for one of, if not, the biggest club in Belgium. With a Champions League feature and seven international appearances under his belt, it’s obvious why the goalkeeper is itching to get back on the pitch.

At only 26-years-old, the shot-stopper is at a great point of his career and has plenty of time to make a name for himself and hopefully claim that number one spot from Samba sometime in the future.