Wigan Athletic host Burton Albion on Saturday at the DW Stadium.

The Latics welcome the Brewers to the North-West as they look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Leam Richardson’s side failed to capitalise on a chance to go top of the League One table as they were fairly beaten by the better side on the night.

Wigan currently sit third in the table, two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand.

Team News

New recruit Joe Bennett is still yet to make his debut for the club and is still unavailable for Saturday’s game. Leam Richardson recently revealed that Bennet has suffered a ‘minor setback’ in his road to recovery from a knee injury.

Key midfielder Jordan Cousins is also ruled out for Saturday and will be for a number of weeks, the 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Wigan’s demolishing of local rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Striker Charlie Wyke is a doubt as he missed out on Tuesday night’s game with a knock to his ankle and was a huge miss in leading the line.

Tom Naylor has been a mainstay in the Latics midfield so far this season as his performances have been superb. Naylor has contributed at both ends in creating chances and protecting the back four, but limped off in injury time on Tuesday night and looked in some pain.

Wigan will also be without talisman Callum Lang on Saturday as he’s suspended for picking up five yellow cards so far this season.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Amos

Darikwa

Whatmough

Watts

Pearce

Power

Bayliss

Edwards

Keane

McClean

Humphrys

It certainly won’t be a full-strength eleven for Latics on Saturday but it will still be a team that has more than enough quality to claim the three points against Burton Albion.

A convincing win on home soil is needed as Latics have struggled when playing in front of their own fans this season with the better performances coming away from home.