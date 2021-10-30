Barnsley travel to Ashton Gate on Saturday to face Bristol City in the Championship.

Bristol City welcome Barnsley this afternoon, as the Tykes look for their first away victory of the season.

Markus Schopp’s side will go into the game at weekend sitting in 23rd position, only ahead of Derby County due to their points deduction earlier the season. Bristol City meanwhile sit in 17th place, with 16 points on board in comparison to Barnsley’s eight.

Team News

Carlton Morris remains sidelined with injury despite joining in with training these past few days so, he will be looking likely to make his return after the November internationals. Aapo Halme looks also to be out until then too. But, Schopp revealed that Mads Andersen is ‘very close’ to his first game of the season after picking up an injury in pre-season. Benson is also poised to return as well as Palmer and J.Williams.

Predicted XI

Collins

Brittain

Sibbick

Helik

Kitching

Styles

Gomes

Palmer

Leya Iseka

Woodrow

Cole

There were some poor performances in the derby defeat to Sheffield United, particularly at the back, which could mean Jasper Moon dropping to the bench and being replaced by Andersen, or most likely, Toby Sibbick.

Elsewhere, the attacking substitutes of Cole and Leya Iseka both came on and scored so you would expect Schopp to include them from the start this time round.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.