Bolton Wanderers have had a mixed start to life back in League One with Ian Evatt’s side currently sitting 13th in the lower half of the table.

The Trotters had a bright start to the season where they found themselves in and around the play-off spots.

Ian Evatt’s expansive attacking football worked magic against the poorer sides in the division with key talisman Oladapo Afolayan consistently finding the back of the net.

Bolton have struggled for other sources of goals with striker Eoin Doyle struggling with the step up from League Two and this has shown when Bolton have taken hefty losses against the better sides in the division as it takes more than just magic from one player to get a result.

The Whites have taken the more shots this season than any other team in the division (215) but only have the 11th highest goals per match (1.5).

It is clear that taking their chances is a huge problem for Bolton.

Here’s two players that the Trotters showed interest in over the summer and should reconsider buying in January…

Ellis Harrison

As per journalist Rob Staton on twitter Bolton made a bid for attacker Ellis Harrison over the summer.

Portsmouth’s Ellis Harrison has been linked with #SWFC. Understand Bolton & Plymouth have made offers. No word on Sheff Wed. Might be a moot point with the Berahino signing. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) August 31, 2021

The 27-year-old has proven in the past that he can score at this level during his spell with Bristol Rovers.

At Portsmouth Harrison has struggled for game time with most of his appearances coming off the bench, however maybe under the management of Ian Evatt the Welshman may be able to find his goal scoring form.

Kabongo Tshimanga

Over the summer, it was rumoured that Bolton were close to agreeing a deal for Vanarama National League bags man Kabongo Tshimanga.

The 25-year-old has been in blistering form over the last few seasons scoring over 17 goals in his last two seasons and has scored 11 in 13 appearances so far this campaign.

Tshimanga’s clinical finishing in front of goal may be just what Bolton need in their attack to take them to the next level.