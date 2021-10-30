Preston North End host high-flying Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Preston will be looking to bounce back with a win against Luton following a very poor derby day performance against Blackpool last Saturday.

The Lilywhites come into this fixture 19th in the table with only three wins from 14 league matches. The Lancashire side are also only six points above Hull City who occupy the final relegation zone spot.

Team news

Preston come into this game without captain Alan Browne who is suspended for one match following his late sending off at Bloomfield Road last weekend. Preston are also missing the likes of Ched Evans, Connor Wickham, and Matthew Olosunde who are all out injured.

Wickham is the only long-term absentee as he will require surgery on his hamstring after coming off injured in Preston’s recent Carabao Cup tie against Cheltenham Town.

Evans is still out due to a foot injury, and Olosunde has suffered another injury setback following his return to action in a Central League match against Bolton on Tuesday.

Predicted XI

Iversen

Van Den Berg

Storey

Bauer

Hughes

Earl

McCann

Ledson

Johnson

Riis

Barkhuizen

After suffering an injury just before the international break, Ali McCann completed 78 minutes in Preston’s Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool last night. McCann had an impressive performance which could force him back into Preston’s starting XI against Luton.

Ryan Ledson could also come back into Preston’s midfield due to Alan Browne being unavailable. Ledson was dropped in Preston’s derby match with Blackpool but has been one of Preston’s highest-performing players this season.