Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a very successful start to the season as they currently sit in third place. However, cracks have started to appear with the team struggling with the packed fixture list.

The Latics fans have seen back-to-back losses on home soil and many are putting this down to a lack of squad depth and injuries occurring in key areas, resulting in many players having to play out of position.

Here are two players who Wigan were reportedly interested in during the summer and may be worth revisiting in the January transfer window:

Jamie McGrath

According to the BBC Sport, Wigan had a £300,000 bid rejected for the Republic Of Ireland international midfielder.

The 25-year-old got 23 goal contributions in 46 matches for St Mirren in all competitions last season.

Wigan have missed a player who can link-up play between the two sitting midfielders and the attack this season, Will Keane has done a fantastic job playing in the number 10 position so far this season but only offers a goal threat and struggles to link-up play.

McGrath’s creativity and goal-scoring ability could make him the perfect man to fill this void.

Jamie Allen

As per reports from Coventry Live, Wigan Athletic showed interest in central midfielder Jamie Allen over the summer.

The Rochdale-born 26-year-old may fancy the move back up to the North-West and would be just what Wigan need at the current time with key players Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor facing injuries.

During his time at Coventry City Allen has proven that he certainly knows what it takes to get promotion out of this division and would add great cover in midfield.