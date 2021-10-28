Southend United struggled all last season in a very combative Sky Bet League Two. Bottom-placed club Grimsby managed to gain 43 points and the Shrimpers were two better on 45 points.

Southend’s total wasn’t good enough the avoid the drop and they went down with safety three points and goals difference away. They are now 11 games into their National League season.

They are faring no better in the National League, sitting in the relegation zone with just eight points. This places them four points from safety with 3/4 of the season left.

However, as per the Basildon, Canvey and Southend Echo, in order to boost their chances, the Essex-based outfit have dipped back into the Football League and the Championship. They have taken Sheffield United youngsters midfielder Zak Brunt and defender Kacper Lopata on loan.

Who are young Blades Brunt and Lopata?

Zak Brunt’s journey to Sheffield United saw him arrive in July 2018 from non-league Matlock Town. He initially went into the Under-18s, moving to the Under-23s in July 2020.

However, his story has a more colourful background than that. He’d been in the youth academies of Aston Villa, Manchester City and Manchester United before trying his hand in Spain.

After trials with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, Brunt signed for the latter on a youth deal. He subsequently moved back to England with Derby County before dropping into non-league football with Matlock.

20-year-old Polish youngster Lopata has a similar storied account of youth football, even if he didn’t his the heights of Atletico Madrid like Brunt.

He’d been on the books at Southampton and Yeovil Town before moving to Bristol City’s youth set-up. From there he moved to Brighton, graduating to their Under-23s before being snapped up by Sheffield United in late August 2020.

He’s a part of Poland’s international set-up and is a three-cap Under-20 international, having made his debut last month.

Thoughts?

Southend are definitely in a pickle and any help from sides higher up the football tier is surely welcome. Contacting Sheffield United and arranging the loan arrivals of Zak Brunt and Kacper Lopata until January is a shrewd move.

Both youngsters have made their first-team debuts this season, each playing in two Carabao Cup ties against Carlisle United and Derby County. They are highly rated at Bramall Lane and should add something to a struggling Southend outfit.

It is also a deal that will benefit not only Southend but the players themselves and also Sheffield United. The two Blades youngsters will be exposed to regular, first-team football between now and the turn of the year.