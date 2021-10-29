Matthew Olosunde signed for Preston North End in the summer after an impressive 2020/21 season for Rotherham United.

Olosunde, 23, joined the Lilywhites in the summer following the expiration of his contract at Rotherham, who were relegated last season, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for his new Championship side.

The American full-back has had a string of bad luck since making his move away from Rotherham in the summer having unfortunately suffered a few injury setbacks which have kept him out since July.

The first injury which Olosunde sustained came in pre-season where he suffered a minor Achilles injury. Even though the injury was classed as minor, it took well over two months for the injury to go away, having sustained the injury towards the end of July, Olosunde only returned to action this Tuesday where he played 60 minutes in a Central League fixture against Bolton Wanderers.

Having only returned to action just two days ago, Olosunde has sustained another minor injury setback.

Earlier this morning, Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy revealed that Olosunde will be out for a week having felt some tightness in his hamstring in his first game back against Bolton.

FM on team news: “We were hoping we could get Matthew Olosunde on the bench last night but he felt a bit of tightness in his hamstring from the reserve game the other day. It will only be seven days for him, it’s nothing major thankfully.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 28, 2021

McAvoy also revealed that he was hoping to have Olosunde on the bench for Preston’s Carabao Cup tie last night against Liverpool in which they ended up losing 2-0 in what ended up being a surprisingly close contest.

Olosunde will be no doubt itching to return to competitive action after having a very impressive debut Championship season last season with The Millers.