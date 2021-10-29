Paul Warne was on press duties as he looks ahead to Rotherham United’s big home clash with Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, and the Millers boss provided an injury update on his side.

Following relegation from the Championship last season, Paul Warne was seriously considering stepping down as manager of Rotherham United. However, the adopted Miller decided to continue his journey.

Now, Rotherham United see themselves in 5th-place of the League One table and are on fine form as they come into their next fixture eight league games unbeaten, conceding just three goals while scoring 16.

Next up for the Millers is a big home tie against Lee Johnson’s Sunderland who sit in fourth-place, one point above Warne’s men with a game in hand.

Ahead of the game, the Rotherham United boss was on hand to provide an injury update on his squad.

Warne on any new injury concerns…



“Not to my knowledge,” he said.

“Mickel Miller is a little bit sore – which concerns an injury he’s had for a little while in his foot, but he managed to play 90 minutes in midweek. He should be fine for this weekend.

“I don’t know of any other dramas and it sounds like my old campaigners are fine, so we’re good to go I think.”

Angus MacDonald and Joe Mattock were already side-lined with injuries.

“Angus (MacDonald) is starting his slow recovery and I think there’s only Joe Mattock (left),” Warne continued.

Warne’s injury update on Jamie Lindsay…

“Jamie Lindsay is on the grass, we have to keep telling him he’s not ready, even though he tells us he is!

“We hope he will be ready a day or so after the FA Cup game.”

Rotherham United take on Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday 6th November.

“After the international break, if we don’t get any other issues, we should be looking good,” Warne said.

The Scottish midfielder was signed from Ross County at the beginning of the Millers’ 2019/20 League One promotion season and has ever since been a regular feature in the side. Lindsay was vital to Rotherham United’s Championship survival push last season, where they unfortunately fell short on the final game of the season away at Cardiff City.

As expected, Lindsay started the season well, making himself a known presence in the middle of the park. However, in the 3-0 win at home to AFC Wimbledon on 28th September, he was forced off with a hamstring injury. The midfielder was expected to be out for around six weeks, meaning his expected return will be in the middle of November.

Thoughts?

Rotherham United will be handed a huge boosts when Lindsay eventually returns, as their already strong squad depth will be vital towards their promotion push.