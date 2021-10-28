Charlton Athletic’s Sam Lavelle is facing a spell on the sidelines.

The defender has had surgery on a groin injury today.

Lavelle, 25, went off in the win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash against Doncaster Rovers, the Addicks caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson says he will be without him ‘long-term’.

‘Unavailable’….

He has told the club’s official website: “Sam came off with a bad injury and he’s had surgery on it today [Thursday]. He will be out long-term, I don’t know the exact timescale on that, I don’t want to put too much pressure on it, but he’ll be unavailable for the foreseeable.”

Lavelle made the move to the Valley on the final day of the last transfer window from Morecambe.

He has since slotted in nicely into their side and has chipped in with a couple of goals from defence.

His absence is going to be a blow for Charlton as they look to rise up the league table. Jason Pearce came on for him against Sunderland and could be the man to step into his shoes for the foreseeable.

What now?

Lavelle’s road to recovery starts now and the Addicks will be eager to get him back as soon as they can.

It is a shame for him to suffer this injury so early on in his time with the London club.

Charlton are back in action this weekend and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins under Jackson.