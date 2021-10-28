Blackburn Rovers youngster George Pratt has completed a short-term loan move to Hyde United, it has been confirmed.

Pratt, 18, becomes the latest Blackburn Rovers talent to depart on a temporary basis.

Despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed for EFL sides, clubs are still allowed to offload players to non-league sides as there is no specific window for clubs outside of the top four divisions.

It gives EFL sides the chance to send young talents out on loan to give them experience of senior football, which is exactly what Blackburn Rovers have looked to do.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, promising defender George Pratt has left Blackburn Rovers on a temporary deal.

Pratt has linked up with non-league side Hyde United, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League, on a month-long deal.

Impressing for the U18s

The young centre-back has put in a host of strong performances for Blackburn’s U18s since making his way into the side.

Pratt has played 29 times for the U18s side, with his form even earning him a spot in the U23s on occasion. He has been involved in three Premier League 2 games this season, making his first appearance for Mike Sheron’s side in a 3-3 draw with Spurs’ youngsters.

Having impressed at youth level, it will be interesting to see how Pratt fares with Hyde United as he bids to test himself in first-team football.