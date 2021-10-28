Blackburn Rovers had a rocky end of last season under boss Tony Mowbray, sections of their supporters were not happy. There was some hangover from that at the start of this season.

Blackburn have somewhat switched things up a little and after 14 games of the season are handily placed in a midtable 12th position. They are there on 20 points and are just one point away from the play-off places.

Next up more Tony Mowbray’s men is a game against Derby County on Saturday. According to news from Lancs Live, the Blackburn boss has decisions to make over players on his injury list.

Mowbray set for Friday D-Day decision on injured trio

Lancs Live writer Jaquob Crooke reports that Tony Mowbray has a set of big decisions to make over injured trio Daniel Ayala, Ryan Nyambe and Harry Pickering.

He writes that Tony Mowbray will be making that decision tomorrow where the players will be assessed after Friday’s training concludes.

Picking up on Mowbray’s thoughts about the situation facing him, Crooke quotes the Rovers boss on all three players:

“Daniel (Ayala) hasn’t trained since coming off. I’ve just seen him in the gym and he’s in good spirits. We’ll have to wait and see.

“Nyambe and Pickering, we’ll have to see how they train tomorrow. None of them have trained so far, but if they train tomorrow and feel OK then they have a chance of travelling.”

Thoughts?

Tony Mowbray certainly has a defensive dilemma on his hands should Ayala, Nyambe and Pickering all fail to make the cut on Friday. Should that happen, Blackburn will be without 3/4 of a back-four.

Ayala has featured in all 14 games this season, Pickering has 12 appearances to his name and Nyambe 10. If all these players do miss out against an improving Derby County outfit, it will stretch Blackburn’s squad depth and Mowbray’s man-management.

For Rovers fans, it will be a case of crossed fingers that some, if not all, of the aforementioned trio pass Mowbray’s injury assessment of them.