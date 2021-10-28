QPR youngster Hamzad Kargbo has returned to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after his stint on loan with Southend United.

The young striker departed QPR in the summer in a bid to pick up senior experience elsewhere.

Kargbo linked up with Southend United, featuring five times for the club.

However, with his loan spell at Roots Hall coming to an end, it has now been confirmed that Kargbo has returned to Queens Park Rangers.

As confirmed on Southend United’s official website, Kargbo is back in West London after a stint in the National League.

He was unable to make a telling impact during his time with the fifth-tier side, failing to find the back of the net in his five outings – three of which came off the bench.

Now, after an underwhelming stint with Southend, Kargbo will be looking to get back on track with QPR.

Criticism from Phil Brown

After a brief substitute appearance against Torquay United, Kargbo drew criticism from Southend boss Phil Brown.

Brown, who has since been sacked by the club, said the QPR forward “didn’t really understand” what the National League is all about.

What now for Kargbo?

Now back at QPR, it will be interesting to see what the club have planned for the attacking prospect.

Options include keeping him at the Kiyan Prince Foundation and giving him game time in the youth set-up or sending him out on a fresh loan deal in a bid to give him more experience, so it awaits to be seen what the R’s opt to do.