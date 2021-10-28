Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said Max Bird’s continued omission from the England set-up is “disappointing”.

Bird, 21, has been a mainstay in the Derby County side in recent seasons.

However, despite being a promising talent playing regular Championship football, Bird is still waiting on his first call-up to the England youth set-up.

Bird is yet to appear in any England squad at any level, much to the bemusement of Derby County manager Wayne Rooney.

As quoted by the club’s official Twitter, Rooney moved to heap praise on the academy graduate, labelling him as “one of the best players in the league”.

He went on to add that his continued absence from the England set-up is “a shame”, insisting he is deserving of a shot,

“Max Bird has been incredible”, Rooney said.

“He’s consistently been one of the best players in the league and the fact he’s never been called up for any England squad is disappointing.

“He deserves a call-up and it’s a shame that someone performing so well hasn’t been picked.”

Bird’s campaign so far

The Rams prodigy has put in some strong performances in the middle of the park this season.

He has successfully cemented a spot in Rooney’s starting XI, being dropped to the substitutes bench just once in the Championship so far this season. Bird also scored his first senior goal for Derby earlier this campaign, netting in the 2-1 win over Stoke City in September.

Bird will be remaining focused on the task at hand at Pride Park, with Derby County looking to rise back up the table after a 12-point deduction.

Next up for the Rams is Blackburn Rovers, where a win could see them rise off the bottom of the table.