Sutton United striker Kylian Kouassi has been loaned out to Chesham United.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official Twitter account (see tweet below).

🗣️PLAYER NEWS JD & Muzza have added to the squad with the addition of Kylian Kouassi, a young striker from @suttonunited joining on a months loan Kylian joined up with us last night and started in the 2-2 draw v Beaconsfield Welcome to the club Kylian#OneClubCheshamUnited https://t.co/2x7lyrclgh pic.twitter.com/bTjx0DObI5 — Chesham United FC (@cheshamutdfc) October 27, 2021

Kouassi, 18, has linked up with the Southern League Premier Division South side for a month.

He been allowed to leave Sutton on loan again to get more first-team experience under his belt.

Other loan

The teenager has recently spent time with National League South side Hampton and Richmond Borough.

Career to date

Kouassi has risen up through the ranks at Sutton and impressed for their academy side last season.

His exploits saw him rise into the first-team fold this past summer and he was involved with Matt Gray’s side over pre-season.

The U’s promotion to the Football League in May saw them offer Kouassi his first contract shortly after.

One for the future

Sutton will be hoping he is one for the future for them as they eye a lengthy spell in the Football League.

Kouassi will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt over the next four weeks with Chesham to boost his development.

What next for Sutton?

Gray’s side have made a strong start in League Two and sit in the Play-Offs after seven wins from their opening 14 games.

They are only a point outside the automatic promotion places and are back in action this weekend at home to Walsall.