Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey has sent a new message to their fans on Twitter.

Charlton Athletic remain without the midfielder as he continues on his road to recovery.

Forster-Caskey, 27, has addressed the Addicks supporters (see tweet below).

Jake Forster-Caskey is carrying on down that road to recovery…

He is back on the grass now as he recovers from the ACL injury he picked up on the penultimate game of last season against Lincoln City.

‘I can’t wait’…

Forster-Caskey has said:

“The fans have been so supportive of me. We’ve had a connection since I came to this club. I can’t wait to run out for the first time and hear the noise. I’m looking forward to it.”

Has been missed

His absence in the middle of the park has been missed by Charlton this season and his return will be a special moment.

He has been so unfortunate with injuries over recent years and spent the majority of the 2018/19 season on the sidelines as well.

Forster-Caskey has been with the Addicks since 2017 and has made 111 appearances for the club in all competitions to date, chipping in with 13 goals.

What now?

He will continue his recovery whilst Charlton look to climb up the league table.

It is a new era for the Addicks under Johnnie Jackson and he will be eager to make back-to-backs win in caretaker charge this weekend against Doncaster Rovers.