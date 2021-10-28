Cardiff City’s hunt for a new manager has caught the attention of Fulham assistant Luis Boa Morte, who is interested in taking up the vacant post.

Following Mick McCarthy’s sacking, Cardiff City are on the hunt for a new manager.

A range of names have been linked with the vacant role at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the Bluebirds looking to bring someone in who can turn around their fortunes after a poor 2021/22 campaign so far.

Now, as per a report from Wales Online, Luis Boa Morte is showing an interest in the vacant post.

The 44-year-old, who is currently assistant manager to Marco Silva at Fulham, is said to have thrown his name into the hat. His representatives are reported to have made contact with Cardiff City over the possibility of taking up the job.

Boa Morte isn’t the only new name to emerge, with former Manchester United man Nicky Butt also linked with the role.

Boa Morte’s coaching experience

Since retiring in 2013, Boa Morte has picked up a decent amount of coaching experience at various levels.

He started out as a coach in Sporting Lisbon’s youth set up before working with Arsenal as a scout from 2015 to 2017. Boa Morte was then given his first managerial role with Portuguese side Sintrense, remaining there for only five months. He then took up a role with Portimonense, where he stayed for a little over six months.

Since then, Boa Morte has been working as an assistant manager, spending a short spell with Maccabi Haifi before linking up with Marco Silva at Everton. He then linked up with Silva again earlier this summer following his appointment at Fulham.