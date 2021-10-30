Peterborough United travel to Wales this weekend to take on Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Posh will be looking to build on their recent upturn in form, following a duo of consecutive wins against Hull City and QPR last week.

Darren Ferguson’s side go into Saturday’s game in 20th-place of the Champiosnhip table, five points above the relegation zone and three points behind their Welsh opponents. Another win could put some serious distance between Posh and those below them, and after picking up three away points for the first time, travelling supporters will hope they can leave the ground victorious.

The Swans lost last time out at Birmingham – Riley McGree’s 82nd minute winner was enough to earn the home side all three points.

Team News

The big Peterborough news ahead of this game is that Jonson Clarke-Harris will finally be available after serving a four-game ban for previously made tweets. Ferguson has had to deal with zero available strikers during this suspension, and the team has adapted to playing with midfielder Sammie Szmodics and winger Siriki Dembélé up top.

Whether or not the 27-year-old will break straight back into the starting eleven is unknown, but whoever he replaces will certainly feel disappointed if he was to return.

After a Man of the Match performance against QPR, youngster Harrison Burrows is expected to keep his place at left wing-back. It will be a toss-up between Joe Ward and Idris Kanu on the other flank, following the latter’s impressive cameo last time out.

Ferguson has also confirmed forward player Kwame Poku will be available for Saturday following a minor injury complaint. Striker Ricky-Jade Jones is still recovering from damaged knee ligaments, but should be ten days away from a return to action.

Jack Marriott is still expected to be out until the new year. However, it’s now thought he could return by the end of January, several months ahead of what was originally believed.

Predicted Posh XI: Cornell, Thompson, Edwards, Beevers, Ward, Taylor, Norburn, Burrows, Grant, Dembélé, Szmodics