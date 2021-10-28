Barnsley could have Mads Andersen, Romal Palmer and Jordan Williams back this weekend.

Barnsley are in action against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Tykes have been unfortunate with injuries so far this season but the Yorkshire side finally have some good news on that front.

They have made a slow start to the season and the pressure is mounting to start picking up some results.

Boost

Their boss, Markus Schopp, has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: “It’s a positive that Mads Andersen is really close. Carlton still needs a bit of time but he is participating in the training sessions and even Josh Benson is back on the field so that’s positive.”

He added: “Romal didn’t practice at the beginning of the week but he started the last couple of days. Jordan Williams has practiced in the regular way so I think both will be available.”

Other players

Schopp mentioned Josh Benson is back training but Carlton Morris and Aapo Halme are still not ready yet.

Andersen’s long awaited return?

The defender hasn’t played at all yet this season and his absence has been missed in the centre of defence.

He has been training all week and is in contention to play against Bristol City.

The 23-year-old played a key role in Barnsley getting into the Play-Offs last term under Valerien Ismael.

Current situation

The Tykes are currently sat in 23rd place and have won just once this term.

Only Derby County separate them from the foot of the table and they need to start getting wins.