Sheffield United dropped out of the Premier League last season on a horrendous run of bad form and results. They were down well before the season ended.

Sheffield United appointed Slavisa Jokanovic and he took a while to get them ticking over. Before he did, this season started as a hangover from last season.

However, they are ticking over now and sit 14th in the Championship table. Their last six games show a mixed bag of three wins and three losses.

Next up for the Blades is a home game against Blackpool, a side three places and three points ahead of them. United also sit just three points and goal difference outside of the play-off picture.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, reporter Andy Giddings (tweet – below) has mixed news on the injury front for Sheffield United fans to digest:

#sufc SJ says Sander Berge won’t be back until after the international break. Lys Moussett will be fit to face Blackpool despite appearing to suffer a calf injury v #Barnsleyfc. There are no further injury problems. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) October 28, 2021

Berge is United’s former record signing, that lasting until the Blades paid over £23million to Liverpool for Rhian Brewster. He made 29 Premier League appearances over the two seasons that the South Yorkshire side were in the top tier of English football.

Despite reported transfer interest over the summer, Berge stayed at Bramall Lane and has made six appearances (one goal) in this season’s Sky Bet Championship competition. He’s a player that will be missed over the next three games that Sheffield United will play before the next international break.

Striker Mousset arrived from Bournemouth in late July 2019. The former France Under-21 international has made 50 appearances for United, scoring nine goals across that time.

Mousset being available for Jokanovic is great news and comes on the back of his two goals against fellow South Yorkshire side Barnsley last time out. That brace made it three goals in his last two appearances for the Blades – part of just four games he’s appeared in this season.