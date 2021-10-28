Fleetwood Town midfielder Dylan Boyle has returned to the club.

The youngster is back with the League One outfit following the expiration of his loan deal at Bamber Bridge, as announced by their official club website.

Boyle, 19, was given the green light to leave by Simon Grayson’s side over the summer.

The Cod Army let him depart on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has been a regular in the Northern Premier League since then and has made 16 appearances in all competitions.

‘Been a pleasure’…

Bamber Bridge have wished him well for the future and their boss, Jamie Milligan, has said: “Dylan has been a pleasure coach and I’m sure he will go into big things, I hope I have helped him during his time here and I believe the loan has done him the world of good.

“I will continue to help him in the future where I can because he’s a top lad with a brilliant attitude and wish him all the best in the future.”

Career to date

Boyle started his career in his native Northern Ireland with Ridgeway Rovers before moving to England three years ago to join Fleetwood.

He penned his first professional contract in January 2020 and made his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy tie against Leicester City Under-21s.

The Northern Ireland youth international has since made a couple more cup appearances against Sunderland and Hull City.

He has also had a loan spell away in non-league at FC United of Manchester.