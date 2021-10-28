Wigan Athletic’s Tom Naylor limped off against Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson said afterwards that the midfielder would be having a scan to assess the injury.

Naylor, 30, has been a regular for the Latics since his summer switch.

He has made 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season and it is currently unknown if he able to play at the moment.



‘Didn’t look great’…



Richardson said after the match on Tuesday, as per a report by Wigan Today: “It didn’t look great, did it? He’ll have a scan but, again, it’s part and parcel of the game.

“That’s why you have a squad, and we’ve always said the players not in the first XI would be as important who were starting at the time.”

Experienced

Naylor has proven to be a shrewd addition for Wigan this term.

He has spent the past three years playing in League One at Portsmouth and saw his contract at Fratton Park expire at the end of last season.

Prior to his move to Pompey, he had previously had spells at Mansfield Town, Derby County and Burton Albion.



What now?

Wigan are scanning his injury to see how long he is out for.

They will be hoping it isn’t too bad and that they can get him back onto the pitch as soon as possible.

The ‘Tics are back in action on Saturday at home to his former club Burton and will be eager to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City.