Hull City spent two years tracking Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Ryan Longman before sealing a loan deal this summer, Lee Darnbrough has revealed.

Darnbrough, who is Head of Recruitment at Hull City, revealed the club’s long-term admiration for Longman while talking on BBC Radio Humberside.

Longman joined the Tigers on loan in the summer after an impressive campaign with League One side AFC Wimbledon. He managed nine goals and five assists in 52 outings for the Dons while on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Now, Head of Recruitment Darnbrough has revealed the club were first keeping an eye on Longman while Jarrod Bowen was still at the MKM Stadium.

Darnbrough was shedding light on the factors of a transfer beyond what the player can do on the pitch, stating there are many other facets of the player’s personal life to take into consideration.

“What we see in 90 minutes when they’re playing is one thing,” Darnbrough explained.

“Everything else around it in terms of attracting a player, Ryan Longman for example – we tracked Ryan for two years since Jarrod (Bowen) was here, so that’s been a long courtship to get Ryan.”

Bidding to impress in the Championship

Longman’s time with Hull City hasn’t got off to the best start, managing six Championship appearances so far, three of which have come off the bench.

The 20-year-old has been absent from Grant McCann’s last three matchday squads, watching on as the Tigers have fallen to three consecutive losses against Huddersfield Town, Peterborough United and Luton Town.

As a player Hull have admired for some time, it will be interesting to see if Longman is given a chance to break back into the starting XI in the coming weeks.