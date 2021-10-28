Portsmouth starlet Harry Jewitt-White is being tracked by Manchester United, according to reports.

Jewitt-White, 17, is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere, with scouts rumoured to be watching over the Portsmouth talent.

The News has claimed that Premier League giants Manchester United are among the top clubs keeping tabs on Jewitt-White’s development at Fratton Park.

The young Portsmouth midfielder has already made three appearances for the club’s first-team as he bids to break into senior football.

All of Jewitt-White’s first-team outings have come in the EFL Trophy, with his most recent appearance coming in early September. He made a 19-minute appearance in Pompey’s 5-3 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

International recognition

His performances in Portsmouth’s academy set-up have already earned Jewitt-White some international recognition.

The Pompey prodigy made his debut for Wales’ U18s back in September, playing 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with England’s Young Lions.

What now?

It awaits to be seen if Manchester United’s rumoured interest in Jewitt-White develops further, with the Red Devils said to be keeping a watchful eye on his development at Fratton Park.

It will also be interesting to see if any other clubs emerge in the race, with a number of “leading clubs” said to be interested in the Pompey prospect.

In the meantime, Jewitt-White will be looking to keep impressing in Portsmouth’s youth set-up. He has already appeared in and around the first-team picture with the League One side and it remains to be seen if Danny Cowley looks to offer him a chance to make his league debut for the club.