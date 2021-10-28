Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he is not looking to recall striker Isaac Olaofe from his loan spell with Sutton United.

Olaofe is one of several Milwall youngsters currently out on loan away from The Den.

The 21-year-old striker linked up with League Two new boys Sutton United in the summer after helping them win promotion from the National League in the 2020/21 campaign.

He has continued to impress with Matt Gray’s side this season too. Olaofe has managed three goals so far, all coming in his last five appearances across all competitions.

However, despite his form, Millwall boss Gary Rowett will not be looking to bring him back to The Den just yet.

As quoted by News at Den, Rowett insisted that the best thing for Olaofe, and Millwall’s other loanees, is to keep playing regularly and impressing while out on loan.

Speaking on his stance regarding a potential January recall, he said:

“The aim of all of those loans is they are going to come back into our team at some point. Otherwise, we’d just try to sell them and let them move on. They’ve all got potential to be first-team regulars.

“If you look at those players, along with Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara, then you’ve got a real core of five or six players that could play for our first team in the next 12 months.

“We’re open-minded about it but the main thing is they are developing and they are getting regular game-time.

“Unless you can guarantee them that there’s no point bringing them back from a successful loan when they can carry on scoring goals like Isaac has.”

Up next for Olaofe

The young Millwall loanee will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again as Sutton United face Walsall this weekend.

After two consecutive defeats, the Amber and Chocolates bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Colchester United last Saturday.

Another win could see Sutton rise into the automatic promotion spots, while defeat may see them drop out of the top six in a tightly-packed League Two table.