Stoke City have enjoyed a mix bag of form this season as they currently sit 9th-place in the Championship, missing out on a play-off spot on goal difference.

Following a fantastic start to the season which involved one defeat in seven, Michael O’Neill’s side have slightly fallen off the boil recent and have lost their last four games in all competitions.

Nick Powell and Sam Surridge have been the main source of goals for the Potters but they could be hoping to add to their attacking threat in the January transfer window.

Here we take a look at two summer transfer targets Stoke City should revisit in January to give them a better chance of helping them reach a play-off spot come May.

Liam Delap

A hot prospect from the Manchester City youth academy, forward Delap has been linked with many Championship clubs, including Stoke and could be the right man to fire Stoke back up the league.

The 18-year-old has been limited to four appearances for the City youth academy and will be hoping to make a goal scoring return following his ankle injury he picked up over the summer.

With forwards Steven Fletcher and Jacob Brown yet to really find their goal scoring touch and Tyrese Campbell just returning from a long injury, this could be a sensible loan signing for both Stoke and Man City.

Neco Williams

A young attacking full back from Liverpool, Williams has featured for both club and country (Wales) four times this season has provided three assists.

Back up to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first team, we could see Stoke make a return to their pursuit of Williams in January so the defender could get some more valuable game time.

Williams has the capability of playing in either full-back position and could be a handy acquisition if Josh Tymon or Tommy Smith do get injured.