Cardiff City have had a below poor start to the Championship this season and currently find themselves on a run of eight-straight defeats.

Mick McCarthy was relieved of his Cardiff City duties last weekend after his side picked up their eight defeat-in-a-row in the Championship.

With many areas to improve on, we take a look at two summer transfer targets Cardiff should revisit in January to give them a better chance of rescuing their poor from.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

With Cardiff’s top scorer being a centre-back in Aden Flint, it suggests that their attacking players have lacked this season.

New signing James Collins is still yet to get off the mark and Wales forward Kieffer Moore has only got one goal to his name, and so Cardiff could do worse than going back in for Clarke-Harris.

The striker, was League One’s top scorer last season with 31 goals and already has two to his name in the Championship. The target man forward plays to Cardiff’s strengths so would be sensible for the Bluebirds to go back in for him.

Ronan Curtis

With Cardiff failing to get Curtis in the summer, they then opted for free agent Marley Watkins who featured in one game and would not be offered an extension beyond his initial one-month deal.

Curtis who has played seven times for the Republic of Ireland recently scored his 43rd career Pompey goal, a total that has come in 156 appearances and it now makes him the Blues’ joint-top scorer since 2000.

With Curtis being a winger with a goal scoring touch, this would be an ideal signing for Cardiff in a bid to turn their fortunes round.