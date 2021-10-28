Nottingham Forest have endured a mediocre start to the Championship and currently find themselves in 15th-place, just four points off the play-offs.

Following the sacking of Chris Houghton, the Reds had recently been on a six game unbeaten run which has involved five wins, before defeat at Fulham last time out.

Forest currently find themselves with the third best away record but the worst home record and new manager Steve Cooper will be hoping to changing those fortunes and add to his Forest squad in the January transfer window.

Here we take a look at two summer transfer targets Nottingham Forest should revisit in January to give them a better chance of helping them reach a play-off spot come the end of the season.

Josh Maja

The former Sunderland and Fulham striker, Forest were keen to add to their attack in the summer but were unable to complete the deal for the Bordeaux forward Maja with the deal collapsing in the final hours of deadline day.

Maja is still waiting to make a return to first team training have suffered a back strain which has ruled him out.

The forward has shown he can score goals in the top flight in France and England so it could be worth Forest making another bid for the 22-year-old.

With Lewis Grabban coming to the latter stages of his career and Lyle Taylor struggling for form, we believe this would be a sensible signing for Forest to make.

Zian Flemming

An extremely talented playmaker which Forest will be disappointed they did not get.

Flemming, who plays for Dutch side Fortuna Sittard enjoyed a fantastic season where he grabbed 12 goals and seven assists.

Forest failed to get the business done for him in the summer but will be hoping to go back in for him in January. If Brennan Johnson was to leave the club, this would be an ideal replacement.

Nottingham Forest return to action with a trip to QPR on Friday night.